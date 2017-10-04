Hancock Holding Company (HBHC) Earns Hold Rating from SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Holding from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered Hancock Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Holding in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on Hancock Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Holding currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) traded down 1.22% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,715 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. Hancock Holding has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $267.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.03 million. Hancock Holding had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Holding will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall W. Hanna sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $101,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,909 shares of company stock valued at $827,307. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Holding by 18,052.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,069,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,132,000 after buying an additional 9,019,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hancock Holding by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,682,000 after buying an additional 294,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hancock Holding by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,799,000 after buying an additional 1,103,976 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hancock Holding by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,545,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,727,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hancock Holding by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,659,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,321,000 after buying an additional 302,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Holding Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

