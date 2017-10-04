Halcon Resources Corporation (HK) Shares Sold by Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC

Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,125 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 93,449 shares during the quarter. Halcon Resources Corporation comprises about 1.6% of Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Halcon Resources Corporation worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Halcon Resources Corporation by 51.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Halcon Resources Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Halcon Resources Corporation in a report on Friday, July 7th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Halcon Resources Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Halcon Resources Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halcon Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Halcon Resources Corporation (HK) traded down 1.965% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.735. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,244 shares. Halcon Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $966.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.584 and a beta of 3.99.

In other news, major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc sold 494,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $3,043,628.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darryl Schall bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,431.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,198,219 shares of company stock worth $39,474,049 in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halcon Resources Corporation

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

