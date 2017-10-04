Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) traded down 0.24% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,941 shares. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a range of fixed-income and other debt and senior equity securities (income securities) selected from a range of credit qualities and sectors, including, but not limited to, corporate bonds, loans and loan participations, structured finance investments, the United States Government and agency securities, mezzanine and preferred securities and convertible securities, and in common stocks, limited liability company interests, trust certificates and other equity investments (common equity securities, exposure to which is obtained primarily by investing in exchange-traded funds).

