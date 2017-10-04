Guggenheim Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

RAD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Bank of America Corporation restated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Rite Aid Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on shares of Rite Aid Corporation in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Rite Aid Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.95 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.82.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) opened at 2.10 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.20 billion. Rite Aid Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Rite Aid Corporation had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid Corporation will post ($0.08) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid Corporation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 422,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid Corporation by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid Corporation by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,679,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 269,545 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid Corporation by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation is a retail drugstore chain. The Company’s segments include Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Company operates under The Rite Aid name. It operates approximately 4,560 stores in over 30 states across the country and in the District of Columbia. The Company’s Retail Pharmacy segment consists of Rite Aid stores, RediClinic and Health Dialog.

