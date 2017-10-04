GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $818,000 Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of CSW Industrials worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) opened at 45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $725.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $98.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. CSW Industrials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials, Inc (CSWI) is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives, and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment consists of specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

