GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,192 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings by 27.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings by 19.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings by 751.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 49,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings in the second quarter worth $2,333,000.

In other Allison Transmission Holdings news, CFO David S. Graziosi sold 10,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $428,473.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,922.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Graziosi sold 39,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,461,798.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,688,998.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ALSN) opened at 36.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Allison Transmission Holdings had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allison Transmission Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allison Transmission Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

