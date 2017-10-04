GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $230,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) opened at 87.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $88.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $445.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post $2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $59,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,477.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 29,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $2,343,314.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,714.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,429 shares of company stock worth $5,427,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

