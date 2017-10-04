Grupo TMM SAB (GTMAY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS GTMAY) opened at 1.22 on Monday. Grupo TMM SAB has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $24.93 million.
Grupo TMM SAB Company Profile
Grupo TMM, SAB. is a logistics and transportation company. The Company provides ocean transportation services, including maritime, ports and terminals management and logistics services, to clients throughout Mexico. The Company operates in three segments: maritime division, logistics division, and ports and terminals division.
