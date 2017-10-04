Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Raised to “Buy” at UBS AG

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Santander lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ GGAL) opened at 52.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 126.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 59.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (Grupo Financiero Galicia) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s segments include Banking, Regional Credit Cards, CFA, Insurance and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses. Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires SA (Banco Galicia) is a subsidiary of the Company. Its banking business segment represents Banco Galicia consolidated line by line with Banco Galicia Uruguay SA (Galicia Uruguay).

