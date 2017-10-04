Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

AVAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) traded down 0.11% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. 6,052 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.55. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous None dividend of $0.03. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is presently 66.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 229,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 77,651 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a Colombia-based holding company primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the acquisition, purchase and sale of stocks, bonds and other securities of companies active in the financial sector. The Company provides a variety of financial services and products across the Colombian market, ranging from traditional banking services, such as loans and deposits to pension and severance fund management, as well as the provision of legal representation services.The Company owns such subsidiaries as Banco de Bogota SA, Banco Popular SA, among others.

