Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Zacks Consensus Estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged of late. A downfall in new vehicle unit sales is a posing concern for the company. Also, in the last three months, Group 1 Automotive’s shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to. However, the company regularly acquires and divests dealerships and franchises to expand its business. These acquisitions enable the company to increase its operation in the United States and abroad. It also pursues different capital deployment strategies in order to boost shareholder value. Its financial position is also improving with higher cash balance.”

Get Group 1 Automotive Inc. alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) opened at 73.96 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $83.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post $7.07 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/group-1-automotive-inc-gpi-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $669,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 47,561.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,095,000 after buying an additional 122,130 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,802,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,122,000 after buying an additional 295,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,456,000 after buying an additional 157,223 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 652,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.