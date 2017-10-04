Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPP. BidaskClub cut Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on Green Plains Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America Corporation lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ GPP) opened at 20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 90.84%. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 107.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 179,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 92,963 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The Company’s parent company is Green Plains Inc (Green Plains).

