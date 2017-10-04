Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Green Dot Corporation worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot Corporation in the second quarter worth $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot Corporation by 5,537.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation during the first quarter worth $118,000. Turner Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation by 55.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Dot Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Dot Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Green Dot Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Green Dot Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Dot Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE GDOT) opened at 51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. Green Dot Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Green Dot Corporation had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot Corporation will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $495,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,691.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,740.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,156 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation Profile

Green Dot Corporation (Green Dot) is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.

