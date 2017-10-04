Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Given Hold Rating at KeyCorp

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

GPK has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a report on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Graphic Packaging Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE GPK) traded up 0.809% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.335. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,009 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.596 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Graphic Packaging Holding had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post $0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,551,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 69,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,045,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,875,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board.

