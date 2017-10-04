Granite Construction’s (GVA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at FBR & Co

FBR & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Granite Construction from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) traded down 0.535% on Tuesday, reaching $58.605. 97,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.326 and a beta of 1.17.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $762.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Granite Construction’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

In other news, insider James D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated is a heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction and Construction Materials. The Company operates across the nation, serving both public and private sector clients.

