Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $99.30 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,518,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.57% of EMCOR Group worth $99,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $1,452,000. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) traded down 0.87% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.50. 34,367 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.89. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $73.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post $3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.61%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides building services and industrial services. Its segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services.

