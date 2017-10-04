Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Standpoint Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Gogo in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “under perform” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.
Gogo (GOGO) opened at 11.94 on Monday. Gogo has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The stock’s market cap is $1.04 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gogo will post ($2.02) EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gogo by 667.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,296,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,608 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gogo by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 288,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 266,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $1,798,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $1,444,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gogo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of in-flight broadband connectivity and connectivity-enabled services to commercial and business aviation. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW) and Business Aviation (BA).
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.