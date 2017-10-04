GLG Partners LP Sells 241,263 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

GLG Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 241,263 shares during the quarter. GLG Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Steven Madden worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Steven Madden by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Steven Madden by 3,804.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden Ltd. alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $47.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.96.

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ SHOO) traded up 0.637% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.475. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,158 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.932 and a beta of 0.51.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $374.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.22 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post $2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/glg-partners-lp-sells-241263-shares-of-steven-madden-ltd-shoo.html.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children, and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. The Company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost and Licensing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.