GLG Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (FCH)

GLG Partners LP purchased a new stake in FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (NYSE:FCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. GLG Partners LP owned 0.13% of FelCor Lodging Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FelCor Lodging Trust by 194.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 862,333 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FelCor Lodging Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in FelCor Lodging Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in FelCor Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in FelCor Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the second quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 257,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 58,582 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (FCH) traded up 1.11% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710,962 shares. FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The stock’s market cap is $1.01 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FelCor Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FelCor Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FelCor Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of FelCor Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

FelCor Lodging Trust Company Profile

FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, through its subsidiary, FelCor Lodging Limited Partnership, held ownership interests in 39 hotels with 11,500 rooms, as of December 31, 2016. The Company sells, acquires, rebrands and redevelops hotels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s hotels were located in 14 states of the United States.

