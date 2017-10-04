GLG Partners LP Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)

GLG Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. GLG Partners LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,513.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.15.

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) traded up 0.19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.80. 1,109,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post $2.29 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

