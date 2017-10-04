Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAD) is one of 568 publicly-traded companies in the “Closed End Funds” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Gladstone Capital Corporation to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Gladstone Capital Corporation alerts:

Gladstone Capital Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Gladstone Capital Corporation pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Closed End Funds” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.8% and pay out 87.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Capital Corporation is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gladstone Capital Corporation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital Corporation 1 2 1 0 2.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation Competitors 347 1486 1520 26 2.36

Gladstone Capital Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $9.16, suggesting a potential downside of 3.55%. As a group, “Closed End Funds” companies have a potential upside of 40.81%. Given Gladstone Capital Corporation’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Gladstone Capital Corporation has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 0.56, suggesting that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Capital Corporation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation N/A N/A 7.04 Gladstone Capital Corporation Competitors $57.58 million $38.86 million -0.03

Gladstone Capital Corporation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Capital Corporation. Gladstone Capital Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 85.01% 9.88% 6.26% Gladstone Capital Corporation Competitors -22.69% 6.10% 4.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Gladstone Capital Corporation Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains. The Company is focused on investing in lower middle-market companies in the United States. It has investments in south, Midwest, west and northeast of the United States. Its portfolio allocation includes debt investments and equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.