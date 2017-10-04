G&K Services (GK) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.06

Media coverage about G&K Services (NASDAQ:GK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. G&K Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.7350982587482 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

G&K Services Company Profile

G&K Services, Inc is a service-focused provider of branded uniform and facility services programs. The Company provides a range of workwear and protective safety apparel through rental and direct purchase programs. The Company also supplies various facility products and services, including floor mats, towels, mops, restroom hygiene products, and first aid supplies.

