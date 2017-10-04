Gevo’s (GEVO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GEVO. ValuEngine downgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Gevo Inc. alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ GEVO) traded down 1.4729% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.6355. 890,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $10.30 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 108.84%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo will post ($2.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/gevos-gevo-buy-rating-reiterated-at-hc-wainwright.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gevo by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,020 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 557.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 182,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,274,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc (Gevo) is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company. The Company has developed a technology that uses a combination of synthetic biology, metabolic engineering, chemistry and chemical engineering to focus primarily on the production of isobutanol, as well as related products from renewable feedstock.

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.