Genuine Parts (GPC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genuine Parts earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.7496202836573 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Genuine Parts (GPC) opened at 95.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $88.95. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $100.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.32%.

Genuine Parts declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 21st that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. BidaskClub raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

