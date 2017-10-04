Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (GWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE:GWR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWR. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) opened at 73.51 on Wednesday. Genesee & Wyoming has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $540.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.59 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Genesee & Wyoming’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $93,754.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy J. Gallagher sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $339,079.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,604.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,931 shares of company stock worth $2,058,531. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and operates freight railroads across the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or leased 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations.

