General Electric Company (GE) Short Interest Update

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,051,728 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 100,047,185 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,568,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $29.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.93 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

General Electric (GE) opened at 24.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post $1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.52%.

In other General Electric news, Vice Chairman Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,693 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $633,375.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,141.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Tisch bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 233,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,264 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,080,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in General Electric by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 31,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 465,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Windsor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Financial Group LLC now owns 156,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 130,275 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Trust CO lifted its holdings in General Electric by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Trust CO now owns 90,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

