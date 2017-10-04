General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.12.

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) opened at 210.53 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $148.76 and a 12-month high of $210.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.60.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. General Dynamics Corporation had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

