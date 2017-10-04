General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Position Held by South Texas Money Management Ltd.

South Texas Money Management Ltd. continued to hold its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics Corporation were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation by 92.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 578,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,300,000 after purchasing an additional 278,394 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in General Dynamics Corporation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics Corporation by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 25,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Corporation by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Dynamics Corporation by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,274,000 after purchasing an additional 124,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE GD) opened at 210.53 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $148.76 and a 52 week high of $210.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.33 and its 200 day moving average is $197.60.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. General Dynamics Corporation had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. General Dynamics Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $207.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.12.

About General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

