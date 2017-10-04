General Cable Corporation (BGC) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) by 1,377.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in General Cable Corporation were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in General Cable Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Cable Corporation by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,133,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,328,000 after acquiring an additional 846,481 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Cable Corporation by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 658,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in General Cable Corporation by 287.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 215,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 160,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in General Cable Corporation during the second quarter worth about $2,071,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Cable Corporation (NYSE BGC) opened at 19.85 on Wednesday. General Cable Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $987.62 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). General Cable Corporation had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that General Cable Corporation will post $0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Cable Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.17%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of General Cable Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

General Cable Corporation Company Profile

General Cable Corporation is engaged in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for use in the energy, industrial, construction, specialty and communications markets. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Latin America, and Africa/Asia Pacific.

