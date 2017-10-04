Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,141 Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Merck & by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,935,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,671,000 after buying an additional 500,476 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,414,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,368,000 after acquiring an additional 77,344 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,593,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,482,000 after acquiring an additional 365,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,821,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,064,000 after acquiring an additional 41,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Merck & by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,723,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,199,000 after acquiring an additional 732,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) traded up 0.28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.55. 2,909,695 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $176.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.29 and a one year high of $66.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.67.

Merck & (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Merck & had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck &’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Merck & in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Merck & in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merck & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Merck & in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Merck & Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

