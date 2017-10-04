Gardiner Nancy B Has $249,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Gardiner Nancy B decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,563,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,052,000 after buying an additional 23,002,159 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $109,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 202.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,809,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $87,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,688 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $60,047,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,170,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ CSCO) opened at 33.85 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.39 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other news, SVP Karen Walker sold 23,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $740,906.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Chambers sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $7,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,710,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,138 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,574 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

