Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gap, Inc. (The) (NYSE: GPS) recently:

10/3/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gap’s shares have outpaced the industry so far this year, driven by its solid focus on enhancing product quality and responsiveness to changing consumer trends. Evidently, the company has been making constant efforts to boost its digital and mobile offerings, alongside improving product acceptance. Further, the company’s new growth strategy focused on growing its Old Navy and Athleta brands looks promising. The company expects to open 270 new Old Navy and Athleta stores, while closing 200 Gap and Banana Republic stores. Additionally, Gap’s second-quarter fiscal 2017 marked its second straight earnings beat, and sales topped estimates for the fifth consecutive quarter. The company’s growth efforts and a solid first half encouraged management to raise fiscal 2017 earnings view. However, currency woes are likely to persist in fiscal 2017. It also expects high SG&A expenses in third quarter to impede results.”

9/26/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

9/19/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/7/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

9/1/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

9/1/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

8/20/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Instinet. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at FBR & Co. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2017 – Gap, Inc. (The) was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gap, Inc. (NYSE GPS) opened at 28.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.87. Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. Gap, Inc. (The) also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 619 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 443% compared to the average volume of 114 put options.

Gap, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Gap, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gap, Inc. will post $2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Gap, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Paul Joseph Chapman sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $111,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Kirwan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $29,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,373.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 676,682 shares of company stock worth $18,903,910 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

