Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 721,961 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 430% from the previous session’s volume of 136,231 shares.The stock last traded at $2.44 and had previously closed at $2.14.

GALT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The company’s market cap is $81.32 million.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 134,165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 484,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 30.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 86,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in drug research and development to create therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company’s drug candidates are based on its method of targeting galectin proteins, which are mediators of biologic and pathologic functions.

