FY2018 EPS Estimates for Scana Corporation Decreased by Analyst (SCG)

Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) – Gabelli cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scana Corporation in a report issued on Thursday. Gabelli analyst T. Winter now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.30. Gabelli has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Scana Corporation had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Scana Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scana Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Williams Capital lowered shares of Scana Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Scana Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Scana Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scana Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Scana Corporation (NYSE SCG) traded down 0.43% on Monday, reaching $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,611 shares. Scana Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scana Corporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,887,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,620,000 after acquiring an additional 316,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 3,558.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,263,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927,826 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,794,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,273,000 after acquiring an additional 389,431 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,651,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,664,000 after acquiring an additional 852,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,264,000 after acquiring an additional 826,008 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Scana Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

About Scana Corporation

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

