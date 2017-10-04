FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Lennox International, Inc. (LII) Issued By William Blair

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) – William Blair lowered their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued on Monday. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 1,821.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LII. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on Lennox International from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS AG lifted their target price on Lennox International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $162.50) on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) opened at 180.12 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $140.97 and a 12-month high of $192.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.07 and its 200 day moving average is $173.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

In other news, VP Chris Kosel sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.51, for a total transaction of $61,943.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $239,270.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 11,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.75, for a total value of $1,944,330.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 181,410 shares in the company, valued at $30,975,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,181. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lennox International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,122,000 after buying an additional 128,170 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lennox International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,504,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Lennox International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 448,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after buying an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,322,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 151,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,803,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

