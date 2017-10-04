Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,529,069 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 5,479,171 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,804 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Fulton Financial Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Fulton Financial Corporation alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Deporter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig A. Roda sold 19,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $355,671.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,348 shares of company stock worth $484,312. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial Corporation by 17,543.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,627,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial Corporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,089,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,699,000 after acquiring an additional 314,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fulton Financial Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,426,000 after acquiring an additional 112,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fulton Financial Corporation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,239,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,556,000 after acquiring an additional 353,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fulton Financial Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,009,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ FULT) opened at 18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Fulton Financial Corporation had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $193.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corporation will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Fulton Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Short Interest Update” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/fulton-financial-corporation-fult-short-interest-update.html.

Fulton Financial Corporation Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the bank holding company of Fulton Bank N.A. (the Bank). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s six subsidiary banks were located primarily in suburban or semi-rural geographic markets throughout a five-state region (Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.