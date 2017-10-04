FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Maintains Stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co held its position in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the energy giant’s stock at the end of the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Exelon Corporation were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in Exelon Corporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Exelon Corporation by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,963 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon Corporation in the second quarter worth $111,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon Corporation (EXC) traded down 0.304% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.725. 586,481 shares of the company were exchanged. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.950 and a beta of 0.29.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Exelon Corporation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.59%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan W. Thayer sold 215,669 shares of Exelon Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $8,195,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,181 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 202,950 shares of Exelon Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $7,712,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,952 shares of company stock worth $18,509,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelon Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelon Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Exelon Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon Corporation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Exelon Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

About Exelon Corporation

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

