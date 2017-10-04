FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Holds Position in California Water Service Group Holding (CWT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co maintained its stake in California Water Service Group Holding (NYSE:CWT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in California Water Service Group Holding were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group Holding by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group Holding by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group Holding in the first quarter worth $149,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group Holding by 66.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group Holding by 5.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group Holding alerts:

CWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of California Water Service Group Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Water Service Group Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of California Water Service Group Holding in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of California Water Service Group Holding from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group Holding in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) traded up 0.76% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,275 shares. California Water Service Group Holding has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68.

California Water Service Group Holding (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. California Water Service Group Holding had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group Holding will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/fukoku-mutual-life-insurance-co-holds-position-in-california-water-service-group-holding-cwt.html.

In related news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $60,364.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $739,412.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $39,858.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,382.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Holding Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company. The Company operates through the supply and distribution of water and providing water-related utility services segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides non-regulated services and non-regulated services to private companies and municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Holding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group Holding and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.