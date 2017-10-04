FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $189,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co held its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Valero Energy Corporation were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 62.2% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Valero Energy Corporation by 13.6% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in Valero Energy Corporation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE VLO) traded down 0.406% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.255. The company had a trading volume of 543,370 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.071 and a beta of 1.22.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Valero Energy Corporation had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Valero Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post $4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Valero Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Valero Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy Corporation from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Valero Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.49.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 656 shares of Valero Energy Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $49,764.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 53,012 shares of Valero Energy Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $3,863,514.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,168 shares of company stock worth $4,015,279 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy Corporation

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

