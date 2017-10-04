FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $160,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,092,000 after purchasing an additional 520,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,102,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,868,000 after buying an additional 66,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,226,000 after buying an additional 1,251,237 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,795,000 after buying an additional 543,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,773,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,935,000 after buying an additional 226,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randy Johnson sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total transaction of $212,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosalie Oreilly Wooten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.87, for a total transaction of $1,004,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,575,528.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,080 shares of company stock worth $3,459,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) traded down 0.979% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.855. 160,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.558 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.59 and a 200-day moving average of $224.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 72.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post $11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS AG cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.30.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

