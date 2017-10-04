FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ FCEL) traded up 10.58% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 3,852,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company’s market capitalization is $128.50 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 78.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post ($1.20) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 36.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 300.0% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 207,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 155,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Fuelcell Energy, Inc delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance.

