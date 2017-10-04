FS Investment Corporation (FSIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

FSIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Investment Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of FS Investment Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. National Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FS Investment Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FS Investment Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

FS Investment Corporation (FSIC) traded up 0.292% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.575. The company had a trading volume of 386,401 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. FS Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.14 million. FS Investment Corporation had a net margin of 59.88% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Analysts expect that FS Investment Corporation will post $0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. FS Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.26%.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $143,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 21,575 shares of company stock valued at $181,177 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSIC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Investment Corporation during the second quarter worth $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in FS Investment Corporation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in FS Investment Corporation during the second quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FS Investment Corporation during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in FS Investment Corporation during the second quarter worth $135,000. 32.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Investment Corporation

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

