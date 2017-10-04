Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Macquarie in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.88) price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s previous close.

FRES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded Fresnillo Plc to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,830 ($24.27) to GBX 1,760 ($23.35) in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.22) target price on shares of Fresnillo Plc in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($16.25) target price on shares of Fresnillo Plc in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo Plc from GBX 1,500 ($19.90) to GBX 1,350 ($17.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,415.50 ($18.78).

Get Fresnillo Plc alerts:

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) opened at 1436.00 on Wednesday. Fresnillo Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,052.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,864.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,522.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,535.68. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 10.58 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fresnillo Plc (FRES) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Macquarie” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/fresnillo-plc-fres-earns-neutral-rating-from-macquarie.html.

About Fresnillo Plc

Fresnillo plc is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the mining and beneficiation of non-ferrous minerals, and the sale of related production. The primary contents of this production include silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company has six operating mines: Fresnillo, located in the State of Zacatecas, which is primary silver mine; Saucito, located in the State of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine; Cienega, located in the State of Durango, an underground gold mine, including the San Ramon satellite mine; Herradura, located in the State of Sonora, a surface gold mine; Soledad-Dipolos mine, located in the State of Sonora, a surface gold mine, and Noche Buena, located in State of Sonora, a surface gold mine.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.