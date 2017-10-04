Fresnillo Plc (FRES) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Macquarie

Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Macquarie in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.88) price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s previous close.
FRES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded Fresnillo Plc to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,830 ($24.27) to GBX 1,760 ($23.35) in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.22) target price on shares of Fresnillo Plc in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($16.25) target price on shares of Fresnillo Plc in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo Plc from GBX 1,500 ($19.90) to GBX 1,350 ($17.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,415.50 ($18.78).
Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) opened at 1436.00 on Wednesday. Fresnillo Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,052.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,864.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,522.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,535.68. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 10.58 billion.
About Fresnillo Plc
Fresnillo plc is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the mining and beneficiation of non-ferrous minerals, and the sale of related production. The primary contents of this production include silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company has six operating mines: Fresnillo, located in the State of Zacatecas, which is primary silver mine; Saucito, located in the State of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine; Cienega, located in the State of Durango, an underground gold mine, including the San Ramon satellite mine; Herradura, located in the State of Sonora, a surface gold mine; Soledad-Dipolos mine, located in the State of Sonora, a surface gold mine, and Noche Buena, located in State of Sonora, a surface gold mine.
