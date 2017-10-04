Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (NYSE:FMS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care Corporation were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 746.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMS. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS) opened at 49.72 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $50.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fresenius Medical Care Corporation had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care Corporation will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company’s segments include North America Segment, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment, the Asia-Pacific Segment and the Latin America Segment.

