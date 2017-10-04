Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) Shares Bought by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 96,340.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoran were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoran by 68.7% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 809,467 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 329,770 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoran during the second quarter worth about $15,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoran by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,991,679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,776,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897,514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Freeport-McMoran by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 166,437 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoran by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 185,238 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 36,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $551,021.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 73,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,151.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) traded up 0.82% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. 1,890,487 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. Freeport-McMoran, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 2.54.

Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Freeport-McMoran had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoran, Inc. will post $0.95 EPS for the current year.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoran in a research report on Monday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoran from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Freeport-McMoran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoran and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

About Freeport-McMoran

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company’s segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other.

