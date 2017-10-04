Fred’s, Inc. (FRED) Position Held by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department held its stake in shares of Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,687 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Fred’s worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fred’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fred’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fred’s during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fred’s during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fred’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRED shares. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on Fred’s from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fred’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fred’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fred’s in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) opened at 6.68 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $254.35 million. Fred’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. Fred’s had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. Fred’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fred’s, Inc. will post ($0.38) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Fred’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.04%.

Fred’s Company Profile

Fred’s, Inc (Fred’s) is engaged in the sale of general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The Company sells general merchandise to its over 20 franchisees. The Company has approximately 660 retail stores, over 370 pharmacies, and approximately three specialty pharmacy facilities located in over 15 states mainly in the Southeastern United States.

