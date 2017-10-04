Frederick William Steiner Sells 25,000 Shares of Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW) Stock

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) Director Frederick William Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$301,250.00.
Frederick William Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 6th, Frederick William Steiner sold 800 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total value of C$9,800.00.
- On Thursday, August 10th, Frederick William Steiner sold 2,100 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.46, for a total transaction of C$28,266.00.
Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW) opened at 12.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $205.63 million and a PE ratio of 12.40. Chesswood Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $14.60.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.
Chesswood Group Company Profile
Chesswood Group Limited is engaged in financial services businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment Financing-U.S. and Equipment Financing-Canada. The Equipment Financing-U.S. segment is involved in small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small businesses. The Equipment Financing-Canada segment provides commercial equipment financing to small businesses in Canada.
