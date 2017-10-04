Frederick William Steiner Sells 25,000 Shares of Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW) Stock

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) Director Frederick William Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$301,250.00.

Frederick William Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chesswood Group Ltd alerts:

On Wednesday, September 6th, Frederick William Steiner sold 800 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total value of C$9,800.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Frederick William Steiner sold 2,100 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.46, for a total transaction of C$28,266.00.

Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW) opened at 12.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $205.63 million and a PE ratio of 12.40. Chesswood Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/frederick-william-steiner-sells-25000-shares-of-chesswood-group-ltd-chw-stock.html.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited is engaged in financial services businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment Financing-U.S. and Equipment Financing-Canada. The Equipment Financing-U.S. segment is involved in small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small businesses. The Equipment Financing-Canada segment provides commercial equipment financing to small businesses in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.