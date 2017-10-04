Fred Alger Management Inc. Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Veeva Systems worth $47,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $54,686.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $151,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,640 shares of company stock valued at $17,985,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE VEEV) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.13. 173,512 shares of the company were exchanged. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.98%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.77.

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

