Fred Alger Management Inc. Increases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX)

Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned 0.51% of MarketAxess Holdings worth $38,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings by 16,586.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,691 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $32,252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,390,000 after buying an additional 134,735 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,752,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,618,000 after buying an additional 134,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 491,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,883,000 after buying an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) traded down 1.73% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.87. The stock had a trading volume of 105,037 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.98. MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $145.10 and a one year high of $211.06.

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.42 million. MarketAxess Holdings had a net margin of 37.46% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. will post $4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $3,972,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,110,245.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess Holdings from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.17.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.

