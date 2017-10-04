Fred Alger Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 101,646 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned about 1.86% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $63,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 138.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $54.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.37.

In related news, EVP Glenn Baity sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $499,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,800.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,760. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) traded down 0.39% on Wednesday, reaching $38.71. 203,758 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.74 billion. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.02 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.08% and a negative net margin of 485.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post ($2.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead drug candidate, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PD Psychosis).

